Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Gives up four earned in no-decision

Kershaw threw six innings in a no-decision against the Diamondbacks on Monday, giving up four earned runs on seven hits, striking out two and walking one in the Dodgers' 8-5 defeat.

Like counterpart Zack Greinke, Kershaw gave up three runs in the first inning, but managed to bounce back and make it through six frames and limit the damage to four earned. He did a nice job to rebound from the rough start, although the two strikeouts were a season-low total. Kershaw will take a 3.07 ERA, a 1.07 WHIP and a 75:15 K:BB through 85 innings into his next start, which will pit him against the Rockies at Coors Field on Saturday.