Kershaw took the loss Friday while allowing four runs in six innings on seven hits with two walks and four strikeouts against the Diamondbacks.

Kershaw gave up a runs on the first and third, and then allowed two homers in the sixth before that. The southpaw threw 58-of-91 pitches for strikes in a so-so effort Friday against the Diamondbacks. Kershaw will take a 3.75 ERA into a start that's scheduled for next week in San Francisco against the Giants.