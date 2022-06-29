Kershaw (5-2) gave up six earned runs on nine hits and four walks while striking out four over four innings to take the loss in a 7-4 defeat to the Rockies on Tuesday.

Kershaw had his worst start of the year, giving up a season-high number of hits, walks and earned runs. The walks were especially surprising given Kershaw's reputation for having excellent control. He picked the wrong venue to lose the strike zone, as Coors Field is notorious for punishing pitchers and Tuesday was no different. The Rockies took the veteran left-hander deep twice en route to tagging him with his second loss in nine starts. Look for him to take the mound Sunday against the Padres.