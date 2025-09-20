Kershaw allowed two runs on four hits and four walks while striking out six over 4.1 innings in a no-decision versus the Giants on Friday.

Kershaw's final regular-season home start wasn't all that great, but it's fitting that it came against the Dodgers' biggest rivals. The southpaw, who announced Thursday his plans to retire at the end of the season, was able to throw 91 pitches (56 strikes) in this outing before walking off the field to standing ovation. He hasn't taken a loss since late July, allowing 18 runs over 46.2 innings across his last nine starts with a 38:16 K:BB in that span. For the season, he has a 3.55 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 77:34 K:BB through 106.1 innings across 21 starts. Kershaw's last regular-season start is projected to be on the road in Seattle, and it remain to be seen what role the Dodgers will have him in during the playoffs.