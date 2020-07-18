Kershaw unofficially threw 90 pitches over 6.1 innings in an intrasquad game Friday, allowing four runs on five hits while striking out 11 batters, per Alanna Rizzo of Spectrum SportsNet LA.

Kershaw reached the 90-pitch mark for the second straight outing and struck out a combined 19 hitters over those appearances. He appears fully healthy and ready to handle a regular workload when he takes on the Giants on Thursday in the Dodgers' first game of the regular season.