Kershaw (shoulder) tossed three scoreless and hitless innings for Triple-A Oklahoma City on Saturday, allowing one walk and striking out five batters.

Kershaw was very impressive in the outing, allowing just one baserunner while throwing 38 pitches. It was the veteran lefty's second minor-league rehab appearance, and his first since June 19. Kershaw also went three innings in his initial rehab outing but experienced soreness in a subsequent bullpen session and was temporarily shut down from throwing. Per Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times, the Dodgers got positive reports on Kershaw's outing Saturday, and he'll next go 4-to-5 innings in another rehab appearance with OKC on Friday. If that goes well, the future Hall of Famer could be ready to rejoin the big-league club.