Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Goes three innings in return

Kershaw allowed two runs on five hits and one walk while striking out four over three innings in a no-decision against the Mets on Saturday.

Kershaw was limited to 55 pitches in his return from a back strain after the Dodgers decided to have him skip a minor-league rehab start. While not exactly dominant -- he induced just four swinging strikes -- Kershaw's fastball velocity was up from the last time we saw him, sitting 91-92 mph according to Ryan Walton of SB Nation. The lefty will presumably face a pitch count in next week's start (likely Thursday against the Cubs), but his restrictions figure to be mostly lifted after that outing.