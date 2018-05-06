Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Headed to DL with biceps tendinitis
Kershaw was placed on the 10-day DL on Sunday due to left biceps tendinitis.
Kershaw picked up a quality start in his last outing, but no reports of an injury had surfaced at the time, which makes this transaction quite surprising. The DL stint will presumably be backdated to May 2, leaving Kershaw eligible to return next Saturday for a home matchup against the Reds. It's unclear if that's the current plan, however, as the Dodgers could instead exercise additional caution with the former Cy Young Award winner. Kershaw has since left the team to be examined by Dr. Neal ElAttrache back in Los Angeles, according to Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times, after which the team should know more about his timetable. In the meantime, Rich Hill (finger) will be activated and start Tuesday against the Diamondbacks, per Pedro Moura of The Athletic Los Angeles.
