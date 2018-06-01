Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Headed to DL
Kershaw (lower-back strain) was placed on the disabled list Friday, Pedro Moura of The Athletic Los Angeles reports.
This doesn't come as a surprise, as he underwent an MRI Friday, which signaled that the issue was serious. Given Kershaw's extensive history of back injuries, he should be expected to miss more than the minimum 10 days. Brock Stewart was recalled from Triple-A as a corresponding move.
