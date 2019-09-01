Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Hit hard again in loss

Kershaw (13-4) took the loss Saturday, coughing up five runs on five hits and two walks over five innings while striking out six in a 6-5 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Wilmer Flores and Christian Walker both took the lefty deep in the fourth inning, while two of the other five hits Kershaw gave up were doubles. He's suddenly having trouble keeping the ball in the yard -- after serving up seven homers in 85 innings over his prior 13 starts, Kershaw's been tagged for eight long balls in 18 innings over his last three trips to the mound. He'll take a 2.96 ERA and 165:33 K:BB through 155 frames into his next outing Sept. 7, at home against the Giants.