Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Hit hard again in loss
Kershaw (13-4) took the loss Saturday, coughing up five runs on five hits and two walks over five innings while striking out six in a 6-5 loss to the Diamondbacks.
Wilmer Flores and Christian Walker both took the lefty deep in the fourth inning, while two of the other five hits Kershaw gave up were doubles. He's suddenly having trouble keeping the ball in the yard -- after serving up seven homers in 85 innings over his prior 13 starts, Kershaw's been tagged for eight long balls in 18 innings over his last three trips to the mound. He'll take a 2.96 ERA and 165:33 K:BB through 155 frames into his next outing Sept. 7, at home against the Giants.
More News
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Sunk by homers in loss•
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Cruises to 13th win•
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Strikes out 10 in win•
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Now starting Wednesday•
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Continues home dominance in victory•
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Walks five in 10th win•
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, best picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 24 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Mark Canha still isn't getting enough love, but it's the Twins who are the most represented...
-
Week 24 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The two-start sleeper well had gone dry in recent weeks, but it runneth over in Week 24, according...
-
Prospects Report: September call-ups
September call-ups are rarely all that you hope they'll be. Scott White assesses which prospects...
-
Thirty bold predictions for 2020
With the 2019 season beginning to wind down, Scott White embraces some of his bolder ideas...
-
Waivers: Dubon, Hilliard get the call
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....