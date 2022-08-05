Kershaw (back) was placed on the 15-day injured list as expected Friday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Kershaw exited his start Thursday against the Giants with lower-back pain and will now miss at least two more turns in the rotation. The Dodgers sounded optimistic that he wouldn't be in line for a long absence, but the team currently holds a 12.5-game lead in the NL West, so there's little reason to rush him back. Off days Monday and Thursday mean the Dodgers could put off the question of who replaces Kershaw in the rotation for several days.