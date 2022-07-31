Kershaw (7-3) took the loss Saturday in Colorado, allowing five runs (three earned) on eight hits and a hit batter while striking out three in 5.1 innings.

Kershaw was shaky early on, giving up a pair of runs after a two-out error in the first inning. He faced one more than the minimum over the next four frames before the Rockies mounted a three-run rally in the sixth that sent the southpaw to his first loss in over a month. Kershaw has given up nine runs (seven earned) in 9.2 innings over his last two starts -- he gave up more than two runs only twice in the first half of the campaign. He now has a 2.66 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 84:14 K:BB through 81.1 innings in 14 starts overall. The veteran will look to get back on track next week in a projected road start in San Francisco.