Kershaw tossed five innings in an intrasquad game Sunday, allowing two runs on eight hits and no walks while striking out eight. He unofficially threw 91 pitches, per Alanna Rizzo of Spectrum SportsNet LA.

It wasn't the most efficient performance for the veteran southpaw, but Kershaw nonetheless held his own in the intrasquad matchup. Most importantly, the 91-pitch effort suggests that Kershaw is ready to take on a near-normal workload when he faces San Francisco on Opening Day.