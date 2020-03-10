Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Hurls four scoreless innings

Kershaw pitched four scoreless innings against the Tijuana Toros (a Mexican minor-league team) Monday, allowing three hits and two walks while striking out four.

On the day he was named the Dodgers' Opening Day starter for the ninth time in his career, Kershaw took on a team of minor leaguers and was mostly sharp while hurling a spring-high 67 pitches. Kershaw has looked fully healthy in Cactus League play after missing parts of the last four season with various injuries.