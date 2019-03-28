Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: IL move official

The Dodgers placed Kershaw (shoulder) on the 10-day injured list Thursday.

The transaction doesn't result in any change with regards to Kershaw's outlook, as manager Dave Roberts confirmed more than a week ago that the southpaw would open the season on the IL. Kershaw is slated to throw a three-inning simulated game Saturday, after which the Dodgers will decide the next step in the rehab process for their ace.

