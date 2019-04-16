Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Impressive in season debut

Kershaw didn't factor into the decision in Monday's 4-3 win over the Reds, allowing two runs on five hits over seven innings while striking out six.

The only damage against the southpaw came in the first inning, when Yasiel Puig took him deep. After that Kershaw was his usual self, getting ahead of hitters -- tossing 18 first-pitch strikes in 24 batters -- and keeping them off-balance. He'll face a tougher test his next time out in Milwaukee on Saturday.