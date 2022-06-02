Kershaw (pelvis) will begin a rehab assignment with Single-A Rancho Cucamonga on Sunday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Kershaw has made steady progress of late, most recently throwing roughly 30 pitches in a bullpen session Wednesday. According to Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times, Kershaw is expected to throw four innings in his rehab appearance and then rejoin the Dodgers' rotation. That would put him in line to start at some point during next weekend's series against the Giants.
