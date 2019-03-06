Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Increasing throwing intensity

Kershaw (shoulder) threw from 120 feet Wednesday, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Kershaw has apparently been playing catch everyday, gradually increasing the distance and intensity of his throws with each session. While the southpaw is certainly trending in the right direction, it's still unclear when he'll be cleared to resume mound work, leaving his status for the start of the season up in the air.

More News
Our Latest Stories