Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Inks new three-year deal
Kershaw signed a three-year, $93 million contract with the Dodgers on Friday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
Both parties were able to come to an agreement prior to Kershaw's option deadline Friday afternoon. Per Rosenthal, there will be potential bonuses for Kershaw, though there's no options or any opt-out clauses attached to the deal. Instead of the two-year, $65 million he would've had by "opting in" to the player option, Kershaw will now make slightly less ($31 million per year as opposed to $32.5 million) but will add another year on top and have some incentives. This new deal will take the left-hander through his age-33 season. In 2018, he logged a 2.73 ERA and 1.04 WHIP with 155 strikeouts across 161.1 innings in the regular season.
More News
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Option deadline extended•
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: May opt out of contract•
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Set to start Game 5•
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Officially named as Game 1 starter•
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Expected to pitch Game 1•
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Expected to pitch in Game 7•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
First H2H mock draft for 2019
Every draft is different, of course, but our first mock for 2019 revealed plenty about next...
-
Top 20 first basemen for 2019
First base may not be as loaded with studs as in years past, but it's certainly not lacking...
-
Top 20 relief pitchers for 2019
The closer role doesn't come with the assurances it once did, not that it was ever less than...
-
Top 40 starting pitchers for 2019
Starting pitcher doesn't look as binary at the end of 2018 as it did at the beginning, offering...
-
Projecting 2019's first two rounds
Whether you're still in it or out of it in 2018, it doesn't hurt to start planning for next...
-
Top 30 outfielders for 2019
The top 30 outfielders for next year feature many of the usual suspects, but our Scott White...