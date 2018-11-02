Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Inks new three-year deal

Kershaw signed a three-year, $93 million contract with the Dodgers on Friday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Both parties were able to come to an agreement prior to Kershaw's option deadline Friday afternoon. Per Rosenthal, there will be potential bonuses for Kershaw, though there's no options or any opt-out clauses attached to the deal. Instead of the two-year, $65 million he would've had by "opting in" to the player option, Kershaw will now make slightly less ($31 million per year as opposed to $32.5 million) but will add another year on top and have some incentives. This new deal will take the left-hander through his age-33 season. In 2018, he logged a 2.73 ERA and 1.04 WHIP with 155 strikeouts across 161.1 innings in the regular season.

