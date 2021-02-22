Kershaw indicated Sunday that he does not plan to retire following the 2021 season, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Kershaw's contract runs only through the current campaign, but the left-hander said he has plenty left in the tank and that he hopes to continue with the Dodgers next year and beyond. Though Kershaw has already compiled enough accolades to be a surefire future Hall of Famer, he is only 32 years old and is coming off a campaign in which he posted a 2.16 ERA, 0.84 WHIP and 62:8 K:BB over 58.1 innings in addition to claiming his first World Series championship. It's hard to imagine the lifelong Dodger in any other uniform, especially given the deep pockets possessed by the organization.