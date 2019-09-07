Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Lasts four innings in loss

Kershaw (13-5) was charged with the loss Friday against the Giants after lasting four innings and allowing three runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out six.

After escaping a first-inning bases-loaded jam by firing back-to-back strikeouts, Kershaw held the Giants scoreless until he gave up a solo home run to rookie Mauricio Dubon in the fourth. The southpaw returned in the fifth frame, allowing a single and a walk before getting pulled after his 99th pitch. Unfortunately, both his runners would score after he left the game. Kershaw has now surrendered nine home runs over his last four outings and has gone at least six innings in all but his last two starts. He now owns a 3.06 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 171:36 K:BB and will look to bounce back against the Mets.