Kershaw (4-3) took the loss during Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Cubs after surrendering four runs on four hits with two strikeouts and two walks over one inning.

The 33-year-old needed 39 pitches to get through the first frame, and manager Dave Roberts decided that was enough for the veteran lefty Tuesday. Kershaw had given up only four runs across his previous five starts (33 innings), and he'll attempt to return to form his next time out.