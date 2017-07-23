Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Leaves Sunday's start prematurely
Kershaw was removed from Sunday's game after just two innings pitched due to an undisclosed issue, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.
Kershaw was examined by trainers in the top half of the inning but managed to finish the frame before being lifted for a pinch hitter in the bottom half. No official word has come forth as to what the issue is, although it is worth noting that there is a bout of bronchitis going around the Dodgers' clubhouse at the moment. Consider the left-hander day-to-day for now. Ross Stripling came in the game to relieve him.
