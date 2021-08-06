Manager Dave Roberts said he expects Kershaw (forearm) to return sometime in September, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Kershaw has yet to resume throwing after dealing with soreness in his forearm on Aug. 1. The timeline provided by Roberts is hardly precise and gives no indication of when Kershaw may begin ramping back up. On the other hand, it's clear that Kershaw is nowhere near a return to the mound.