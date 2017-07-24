Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Likely to miss 4-to-6 weeks
Kershaw (back) is estimated to miss four-to-six weeks due to his current back issue, Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports reports.
This is a rough timetable for his return, although it's promising to hear that he isn't expected to miss as much time as he did last season with a similar injury. Official word should come forth after Kershaw sees his doctor in the next day or so, although this timetable all but guarantees that the Dodgers ace will be on the disabled list for much of August.
