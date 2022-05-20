Manager Dave Roberts said Friday that Kershaw (pelvis) is likely "a couple weeks away" from throwing a bullpen session, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.

The 34-year-old was unable to throw a bullpen session Wednesday as scheduled, and it appears he won't be back on the mound for at least a couple more weeks. Kershaw received an epidural to address the inflammation and soreness he's been experiencing in his right SI joint, and he'll apparently need some time for the injection to help settle things down. Given the time required to build his arm strength back up, the left-hander is now likely to be sidelined until at least the second half of June.