Kershaw will be on a pitch count of approximately 70 pitches Saturday against the Giants, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

It's no surprise to see the veteran lefty treated carefully in his first start back following a month-long absence due to a pelvic injury. He made just a single rehab start and threw just 59 pitches across four innings, so the Dodgers won't want to add significantly to that total in his return. The pitch count decreases Kershaw's fantasy value for this particular start, though he still has a chance to pitch long enough to secure a win if he's particularly efficient.