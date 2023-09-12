Kershaw (shoulder) is expected to make his next start Saturday in Seattle, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Kershaw was skipped on his latest turn through the Dodgers' rotation, but manager Dave Roberts assured reporters Sunday that the veteran left-hander is not in danger of requiring a stint on the injured list. He's battled off-and-on shoulder issues for much of the second half but threw a bullpen session Tuesday without issue.