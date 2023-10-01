Kershaw appears in line to start Game 1 of the National League Divisional Series, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Kershaw had a chance for one final tune-up Saturday night against the Giants, surrendering two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out five across 5.1 innings. He would ultimately take the loss in a low-scoring contest, though he looked sharp, firing 52 of his 83 pitches for strikes. Manager Dave Roberts all but solidified Kershaw as the starter for Game 1, so expect an official announcement to arrive sometime next week.