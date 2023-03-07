Kershaw tossed three innings in a B game Sunday, allowing one run on four hits while striking out four batters.

Kershaw has been ramping up somewhat slowly since it was announced that he will not be able to participate in the World Baseball Classic due to an issue securing insurance on his contract. However, he's reportedly full healthy, and he showed that to be true with his strong outing Sunday. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts indicated that Kershaw's next appearance will likely be in a Cactus League game, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.