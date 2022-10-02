Kershaw will start the final game of the regular season Wednesday against the Rockies, but it will be an abbreviated outing, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

With it being a home start against the Rockies, Kershaw is still a great bet for a strong performance, but it's unclear how many innings he will pitch. Kershaw has a 1.50 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 40:7 K:BB in 36 innings this month.