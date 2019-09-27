Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Masterful for 16th win

Kershaw (16-5) allowed two hits and one walk while striking out seven across six scoreless innings to earn the win Thursday against the Padres.

Kershaw held the Padres in check, racking up 15 called strikes and 15 swinging strikes on 90 total pitches. While he's been spectacular for much of the season, Thursday's outing did end a six-start stretch in which he had allowed at least one home run -- surrendering multiple long balls on four occasions. Despite struggling with the long ball, Kershaw will close the 2019 regular season with a 3.05 ERA and 1.05 WHIP with 188 strikeouts across 177.1 frames.