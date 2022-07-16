Kershaw (7-2) allowed one hit and struck out six across eight shutout innings, earning the win Friday over the Angels.

The All-Star southpaw showed exactly why he was named to this year's Midsummer Classic with a masterful performance Friday. He carried a perfect game through seven innings before Luis Rengifo led off the eighth with a double, which was the only hit Kershaw allowed in this start. He's been particularly strong in July, allowing just two runs (one earned) in 22.2 innings while racking up 24 strikeouts in his last three starts. Kershaw trimmed his ERA to 2.13 and his WHIP to 0.91 after Friday's start, and he's added a 75:12 K:BB in 71.2 innings across 12 games overall.