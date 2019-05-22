Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Moves to 4-0
Kershaw (4-0) picked up the win against the Rays on Tuesday, giving up six hits and two earned runs over 6.1 innings, striking out eight and walking one as the Dodgers bagged a 7-3 victory.
Kershaw won for the fourth time in his last five starts, hurling a quality start against Tampa Bay that gives him a 3.33 ERA, a 0.98 WHIP and a 44:8 K:BB through 46 innings. He might no longer provide the sub-2.00 ERA or ridiculous strikeout numbers he was capable of posting in the past, but so far the veteran has still been a plenty effective fantasy option since his return from injury. He's scheduled to take the mound next at home against the Mets on Monday.
