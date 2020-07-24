Kershaw (back) underwent an MRI on Friday that came back clean, Alanna Rizzo of Spectrum SportsNet LA reports.
Kershaw was placed on the 10-day injured list with back stiffness Thursday after suffering the injury in the weight room Tuesday, but he appears to have avoided a major injury. The southpaw continues to receive treatment, but no timetable has been set for his return. Dustin May should continue to serve in the starting rotation while Kershaw is sidelined.
