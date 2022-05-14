Kershaw (pelvis) underwent an MRI on Friday which revealed no structural damage, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Kershaw landed on the injured list with right SI joint inflammation Friday, but initial reports indicate that the team believes he'll need a minimum-length absence. Tests back that up as well, so it looks as though he'll have a good chance to return before the end of the month.
