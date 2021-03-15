Kershaw has been named the Opening Day starter for the Dodgers, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Kershaw led the Dodgers to a World Series title in 2020, and it's only fitting that the southpaw will take the mound against the Rockies to begin the regular season in 2021. Kershaw was electric during the abbreviated season last year and posted a 2.16 ERA, 0.84 WHIP and 62:8 K:BB over 58.1 innings across 10 regular-season starts.