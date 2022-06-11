Kershaw (pelvis) is starting Saturday's game against the Giants, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
The left-hander was initially expected to start Sunday against San Francisco but will be pushed up by a day since the team wanted to give Julio Urias an extra day of rest. Kershaw will be pitching on normal rest since he made a rehab start Sunday at Single-A Rancho Cucamonga, but it's possible that he's on a pitch count Friday after he spent nearly a month on the injured list.
