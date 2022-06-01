Manager Dave Roberts said Tuesday that Kershaw (pelvis) could begin a minor-league rehab assignment this weekend, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
The veteran left-hander threw a 35-pitch bullpen session, and he's now on the cusp of returning to game action. Assuming he in fact reports to a minor-league affiliate this weekend, Kershaw is expected to throw at least three innings and could also require at least one additional rehab outing before rejoining the Dodgers.
