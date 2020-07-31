Manager Dave Roberts said Kershaw (back) could rejoin the Dodgers' starting rotation Sunday or Monday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
The veteran southpaw was scheduled to throw a full bullpen session Thursday, his second one of the week. Kershaw neared 60 pitches during his first session of the week, so he seems likely to be able to cover at least four or five innings in his season debut.
More News
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Set for extended bullpen Thursday•
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Another bullpen on tap•
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Completes bullpen session•
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Plays catch Friday•
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: MRI comes back clean•
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Placed on injured list•