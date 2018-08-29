Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Next start pushed to Saturday

Kershaw's next outing will come against Arizona on Saturday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Instead of pitching Friday, Kershaw will receive another day of rest -- he last pitched Saturday -- and line up for a matchup with the Rockies next weekend. Hyun-Jin Ryu will pitch on normal rest Friday, and will now take the mound against the Mets, instead of Colorado, during his following start.

