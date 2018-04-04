Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Next start Sunday
Kershaw will next appear for the Dodgers on Sunday against the Giants, Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times reports.
A Sunday start would keep Kershaw starting on the typical four days' rest. The Dodgers have an off day Thursday and a potentially rain-threatened game Friday, so they may end up shuffling their rotation a bit, but they'll want to keep their ace on regular rest. Kershaw's opening two starts have resulted in a 2.25 ERA but a few question marks, as his velocity appears slightly down and he's already given up three homers. His strikeout and walk rates (25.5 percent and 5.9 percent) are still very solid, albeit a bit worse than his peak levels.
