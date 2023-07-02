Manager Dave Roberts said Kershaw (shoulder) made some progress during Sunday's throwing session, though a decision has yet to be made about whether the left-hander will start Monday versus the Pirates, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

The Dodgers have been hesitant to place Kershaw on the injured list as he manages left shoulder inflammation, but that transaction could be forced if he's unable to start on turn Monday. The beginning of the All-Star break is just one week away, which is sure to be a factor as Los Angeles makes its decision.