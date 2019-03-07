Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: No timetable for mound work
Kershaw (shoulder) will play catch Thursday from beyond 120 feet and remains without a timetable to throw off the mound, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.
Thursday's session marks slight progress, as Kershaw only threw from 120 feet Wednesday. Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports that manager Dave Roberts said again that getting Kershaw ready for Opening Day would be "tough".
