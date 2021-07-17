Kershaw (forearm) doesn't yet have a timetable to build back up, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Kershaw has been feeling better recently, but he'll likely need to spend more than the minimum of 10 days on the shelf since he doesn't yet have a timetable to build up. The southpaw was able to play catch ahead of the All-Star break, but a better idea of his recovery timeline could come into focus once he's able to resume mound work.