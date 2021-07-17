Kershaw (forearm) said Saturday that he could resume playing catch next week, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Kershaw was placed on the 10-day IL on July 7 with left forearm inflammation. The southpaw was reportedly scheduled to play catch on July 10, though it's not clear if that ended up happening. The 33-year-old is currently not throwing but is hoping to begin doing so within the next week. Per Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times, Kershaw is still expected to return to the Dodgers' rotation at some point in August.