Kershaw did not factor in the decision against Arizona on Wednesday despite allowing two runs over six innings. He yielded two hits and a walk while picking up eight strikeouts.

The future Hall of Famer had only one poor inning Wednesday -- he walked his only batter in the fourth frame and immediately paid for it when Eduardo Escobar followed with a two-run homer. Otherwise, Kershaw gave up only one hit across his other five innings while tying his second-highest strikeout total of the campaign. The southpaw induced 18 swinging strikes in the game and has posted a superb 65:10 K:BB across 56.2 innings this season. His next start is likely to come on the road against Houston next week.