Kershaw (2-0) earned the win over Atlanta on Monday, allowing four runs on six hits and no walks while striking out seven over five innings.

The future Hall of Famer hurled seven perfect innings in his season debut last week, and through four scoreless frames Monday it looked like he would cruise to another dominant performance. Atlanta got to him for a run on a Guillermo Heredia homer in the fifth inning, however, then chased Kershaw after leading off the sixth with three straight hits. Los Angeles' bullpen was able to stem the tide, though, helping the left-hander to his second straight victory to begin the season. Despite finishing with four earned runs, there was plenty to like about Kershaw's performance, as he upped his season K:BB to 20:0 over 12 innings and induced 11 swinging strikes. He'll get the chance to continue to his standout start to the campaign this weekend in a scheduled start in San Diego.