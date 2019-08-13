Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Now starting Wednesday

The Dodgers have pushed Kershaw back in their pitching schedule, with the southpaw now scheduled to make his next start Wednesday against the Marlins rather than in Tuesday's series opener in Miami, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

An explanation for the decision hasn't been provided, but the Dodgers may have just wanted to build in an extra day of rest for Kershaw after he cleared the 100-pitch plateau for only the fifth time this season in his most recent outing Aug. 6 versus the Cardinals. While he'll still draw the same opponent, the move back a day in the pitching schedule will deny Kershaw a two-start rookie. Instead, rookie Dustin May will take the hill Tuesday and lines up for a second turn Sunday in Atlanta.