Kershaw (back) was activated off the 10-day injured list ahead of his start in Arizona, Alanna Rizzo of Spectrum SportsNet LA reports.
The 32-year-old was scratched from his Opening Day start with back stiffness, but he's now set to make his season debut against the Diamondbacks. Kershaw is unlikely to be fully stretched out, but he should be able to cover at least four or five innings after nearing 60 pitches during a bullpen session early last week.
